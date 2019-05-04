Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Jean Shibilo. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





She enjoyed crafting, cooking and reading. She loved going to church and had been a member of Living Waters Assembly of God and of Greenfield Alliance Church. She was a very generous person who had a special place in her heart for immigrants.



Martha Jean leaves her brother Raymond Shibilo of Greenfield, her nephews, Gregory Shibilo of Taunton, MA, Randy Shibilo and his wife Raelene and their children, Steven and Kaitlin, all from Norwich, CT. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Nicholas, William, John and Samuel.



A graveside service will be held at Green River Cemetery at a date and time to be announced.



There are no calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to Living Waters Assembly of God, 450 Davis Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.

Martha Jean Shibilo, 81, a resident of Poet's Seat Healthcare Center died Saturday (4-27-19) at the facility. She was born in Greenfield February 25, 1938 the daughter of Michael S. and Xenia (Nikolaichuk) Shibilo. Martha attended local schools and graduated from Greenfield High School. She was a baker at Pine Hill Orchards. Previously she had worked for GTD.

