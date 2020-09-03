1/
Martha L. Markwell
1948 - 2020
Martha L. (Belt) Markwell, 72, of Wells St., passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Martha was born in Jamestown, NY on January 27, 1948 the daughter of Douglas and Georgia (Meredith) Belt.

On November 13, 1976 she was married to John Markwell and this year would have celebrated 44 years together.

Martha was employed by Greenfield Community College for 42 years. Her primary responsibility was purchasing agent for the college.

If you passed by Martha's home you instantly knew she loved gardening. The yard surrounding her home is beautifully decorated with many flowers and well as vegetable plants. She was proud of her home and it shows. Martha was also an avid reader and could always be found with a book either in her hand or nearby.

Martha appreciated the music of yesteryear. The music was always on and it was always the oldies, usually WIZZ radio AM 1520 with Phil D.

Martha was very proud of her son Jason, and her grandkids Madison and Jacob. They provided her with much joy and happiness.

Martha was a member of the First United Methodist Church at one time.

Survivors include her mother Georgia Belt of Greenfield, her beloved husband John, her son Jason Markwell of Greenfield, her granddaughter Madison, her grandson Jacob, a brother Scott Belt of Vermont, a sister April Belt of California, as well as many friends.

There are no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.

Published in Recorder on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
