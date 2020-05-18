Martha P. Greene
Martha Elizabeth Payne Greene passed away at home on May 18, 2020. She was born in Bronxville, NY on June 29, 1932, the second daughter of Lillian Spinney and Harold Judd Payne. As a girl, she spent summers at Camp Birchmere in New Hampshire, and later attended Northfield School for Girls. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College and received a Masters Degree from Cambridge College.

In 1952 she married Samuel Greene and together they raised five daughters, Meg Greene (Dana Bourgeois), Georgia Ann Greene, Julie Greene (Kevin Kearns), Sarah Lane Greene (Judith Jordan) and Lydia Stanton Greene (Nate Ells).

After years spent in Gill, MA and Pittsburg, PA, she settled in Greenfield, MA, serving as the Director of Volunteers successively at Franklin County Hospital, Hospice of Franklin County and the Greenfield Public Library. She especially loved the hills and culture of Western Massachusetts, music, gardening, reading, prayer and Christmas. She was a wonderful friend to many people in her family and in the community.

She is survived by her daughters and five grandchildren, Benjamin and Samuel Bourgeois, Nicholas and Steven Kearns, and Grace Bird. We will miss you but know that we can find you in each other, the flowers and the hills.

The date of a memorial service is yet to be decided. Please contact Georgia Greene, 125 West Hoover Avenue #8C, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 for further information.

Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA Is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Recorder on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kidder Funeral Home
1 Parker Avenue
Northfield, MA 01360
413-498-5359
