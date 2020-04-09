Martha (Krysiak) Sadoski, 88, of Montague City Road died Tuesday 4/7/20 at the Poet's Seat Nursing Facility in Greenfield. She was born in Montague on September 19, 1931, the daughter of Valentine and Carrie (Kawecki) Krysiak. She attended local schools in Montague. She was married to Joseph J. Sadoski, a disabled World War II Veteran for forty one years before he predeceased her.
Martha was a homemaker. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Turners Falls.
She enjoyed Bingo and trips to New Hampshire with her husband Joe, Polka and Elvis music. She loved to watch the birds at the feeder through her window and enjoyed many activities and trips provided by Poet's Seat Health Care. The family would like to express their deep thanks to the caring nurses and staff there.
Among her survivors, Martha leaves two sons, Chester and Carl, both of Turners Falls.
Funeral services and burial will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 9, 2020