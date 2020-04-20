Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin W. "Marty" Holich Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Martin Holich Sr passed away after a brief illness on April 13, 2020. Born August 8, 1931, he was the son of John and Kristina (Sukup) Holich. Martin was married for 20 years and was the devoted father of Martin Holich Jr. of Raleigh NC, Sharyn Holich of Chicago, IL and Lynda Holich of Newton MA. He was the loving grandfather to two grandchildren: Andrea and Christopher Holich. He was preceded in death by his brothers John Holich Jr. and Milan Holich. Martin grew up in Hatfield, MA and made it his lifetime home. He attended Smith Academy, leaving after his freshman year to help on the family farm. He left the farm to start Holich Construction but came back to farming later in life growing about a dozen acres of tobacco well into his 70's. Martin spent his work life farming, manufacturing and installing septic tanks and renovating homes, even moving one in Whately. Through his work, Martin forged lifelong relationships with people throughout the Pioneer Valley. Martin was an avid tinkerer. He built his own wood stove, wind turbine and cultivator, the latter of which he obtained a patent for. Martin loved a good meal with fresh farmed food. He would frequently take Sunday rides with his kids around New England. He especially loved the Mohawk Trail. He had an internal GPS and knew the New England roads like the back of his hand. A private burial was held in Hatfield, MA on April 20. A Celebration of Life will take place later at a date and time to be announced.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

Martin Holich Sr passed away after a brief illness on April 13, 2020. Born August 8, 1931, he was the son of John and Kristina (Sukup) Holich. Martin was married for 20 years and was the devoted father of Martin Holich Jr. of Raleigh NC, Sharyn Holich of Chicago, IL and Lynda Holich of Newton MA. He was the loving grandfather to two grandchildren: Andrea and Christopher Holich. He was preceded in death by his brothers John Holich Jr. and Milan Holich. Martin grew up in Hatfield, MA and made it his lifetime home. He attended Smith Academy, leaving after his freshman year to help on the family farm. He left the farm to start Holich Construction but came back to farming later in life growing about a dozen acres of tobacco well into his 70's. Martin spent his work life farming, manufacturing and installing septic tanks and renovating homes, even moving one in Whately. Through his work, Martin forged lifelong relationships with people throughout the Pioneer Valley. Martin was an avid tinkerer. He built his own wood stove, wind turbine and cultivator, the latter of which he obtained a patent for. Martin loved a good meal with fresh farmed food. He would frequently take Sunday rides with his kids around New England. He especially loved the Mohawk Trail. He had an internal GPS and knew the New England roads like the back of his hand. A private burial was held in Hatfield, MA on April 20. A Celebration of Life will take place later at a date and time to be announced.Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Apr. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close