In 1946, Marvette met George Selanis at a dance in Northampton. They were married in 1949. Marvette and George shared many things in their life together. Most notably, they shared the exact same birthday - May 20, 1926.



Marvette was a long-time employee at Goodnow's Department store. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, loved watching and rooting for the Red Sox and the Patriots, and was famous for her homemade apple pie.



Marvette is survived by her husband George, and their three children, Zane Selanis of Amherst, Debbie Guillotte and partner Ron Roy of Auburn, and Gary and Linda Selanis of Northfield. She also leaves three grandchildren, Rachel and Jake Guillotte and Jillian Selanis. Marvette is predeceased by her three sisters, Maxine, Gloria, and Patty.



Marvette's family would like to thank the Buckley HealthCare Center and New England Hospice for their compassion and wonderful care.



All funeral services will be private.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Buckley HealthCare Center, 95 Laurel St., Greenfield, MA 01301.



