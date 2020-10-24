Mary A. (Cloutier) Mercure, 59, of G St. died Tuesday (10-20-20) at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Turners Falls on January 15, 1961 the daughter of Ovila and Alice (Bordeaux) Cloutier. Mary attended local schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1979.
She was a day care provider for the Parent-Child Development Center for many years. Mary also had her own child day care.
She enjoyed her family most of all. Mary also enjoyed crocheting, cooking, trick or treat, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Her humor and quick wit was the best part of her, along with her always willingness to help her family and friends.
Mary leaves her husband Treffel Mercure of 27 years although together over 40 years, her children; Nicole E. Martineau and her husband Matthew, Timothy J. Mercure , Rayanne T. Mercure and her fiance' Corey Brunner. Her grandchildren, Michael, Zackary, Ellazondra, Peyton, Eli, Brady and Isabelle. Mary also leaves her siblings, Aldea Forest and her husband Robert, Maurice Cloutier and his wife Judith, Florence Cloutier, Gerald Cloutier and his wife Joannie, Lawrence Cloutier and his wife Marilyn, Paul Cloutier and his wife Michelle, Jeanne Croteau and her husband Ronald, Peter Cloutier and his wife Cheri, Philip Cloutier and his wife Charlene, Roger Cloutier and Cheryl Dubay and her husband Tom and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her sister in-law Doris Mercure and her husband Scott.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contribution may be made to The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane Turners Falls, MA. 01376
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
