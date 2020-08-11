Mary Anderson

Mary Cunningham Anderson (age 90) died on July 25, 2020 after living a long, full life. Mary peacefully passed surrounded by the love of her family and her staff friends at Sunrise Senior Living.



Mary was born in Woburn, Massachusettes on February 25, 1930 to Ruth Valiton Cunningham DeLorme and Albert W. Cunningham. Mary was proud of her family history, researching many lines which have been traced back throughout early New England history. She told many stories of swimming in Clesson Brook, playing in the barns and fields of the Valiton Farm in Buckland, and going to school at Arms Academy. She taught us the importance of the bond of family and that of being loved. She showed us you can exercise well into your 80's and that a good crossword puzzle can take all day to complete. She shared her love and knowledge of gardening, a passion we now pass down to our own families. We have all been taught the "secret family recipe" for apple pie (wink-wink). These are the stories that have become our family's history and shaped the traditions passed down through the generations of our extended family.



Mary married her high school sweetheart, Donald Foster Anderson, in the Congregational Church of Shelburne Falls in June 1950. Her step-father, Henry "Doc" DeLorme walked her down the aisle.



In 1963, Mary and Don moved to Norwich, NY, where they raised their family; Donald Foster, Jr. (Mary Kay), Judith Riani (Richard) and Thomas William (Kathryn). Together, Don and Mary created a loving, relaxing, fun, one of a kind place for their six grandchildren to gather; Kate Anderson Bass (Trey), Matthew, Christopher (Kimberly) and Nicholas Riani and Tyler (Mary) and Lesley (Kaitlin) Anderson. They carry the fondest memories of sneaking doughnuts with Grandpa at the Blue Bird, family Christmas Eve, sleepovers in the loft, and fishing at the pond at the South Plymouth Schoolhouse. Together, we grieved Don's death in 1995.



Mary believed in keeping her body moving and made regular exercise a priority. She was an employee of the Norwich YMCA Fitness Center and was an active patron of her local gym well into her 80's. It was at the gym where Mary made long lasting friendships with people, young and old, in NY, CA and TN.



In 1997, Mary was blessed to find love again and married her childhood friend, Dale E. Valiton. They traveled cross country , between South Plymouth, NY and Chula Vista, CA. When in California, Dale and Mary visited Dale's growing family including his daughters, Renee Rynick (Marty) and Tish Hicks (Brad). They spent happy days with Dale's grandchildren; Elsbeth, Carly, and Josiah Rynick and Loni Ann Cable. Dale and Mary were also Great- Grandparents to Logan Hicks and Leland Gabriel. Together, Mary and Dale traveled all over the beautiful US, including Hawaii; Dale always having his camera around his neck and at the ready. They had 13 loving years together before Dale passed away in 2010, with Mary by his side.



As Mary's family continued to grow, she became Step-Grandparent to Ben and Langley Lease and "GiGi" to Leah and Colin Bass, Emma Grace Riani, and Reed and Lane Anderson.



Under the guidance and support of her son Don and his wife Mary Kay, Mary moved to Johnson City, TN in 2010 and later to Lawrenceville, GA. Don and Mary Kay lovingly supported her care until her death.



There will be a graveside service for Mary's extended family at the Mary Lyon Church of Buckland, MA at a future date, to be determined by the family. Notes of condolence can be sent to the family at 2225 Pirates Cove, Lawrenceville, GA, 30045. Please consider a donation in Mary's name to The Mary Lyon Church Window Capital Campaign, 17 Upper Street, P.O. Box 87, Buckland, MA, 01338.



