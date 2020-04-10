Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anne Scannell. View Sign Service Information Miles Funeral Home 1158 Main St Holden , MA 01520 (508)-829-4434 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Anne Scannell, 99, formerly of Greenfield, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday April 7, 2020. Born and raised in Greenfield, Mary was the daughter of Irish immigrants Peter Flourence and Nora Mary (Quill) Scannell and lived in Greenfield before moving to Holden, MA in 2010.



Mary graduated from Holy Trinity School and Greenfield High School both in Greenfield and attended North Hampton Commercial College. She worked for the draft board and drafted her bother into the United States Army to serve in WWII. She worked for over thirty years at the District Court of Greenfield as the Head Administrative Assistant.



She was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield and was devoted to her family and her faith. Many of her fondest memories were yearly vacations on Cape Cod with her extended family. She enjoyed dining out, attending auctions and antiquing. Her fabulous sense of humor is her lasting gift to her family.



She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her sister-in-law, caregiver and housemate for 10 years Mildred E. Scannell of Holden; her nieces Kathleen M. Reny and her husband Mark of Westford, MA, Mary E Scannell, MD of Holden, and her nephew Robert E. Scannell and his wife Sandy of Merrimack, NH; five great nieces and nephews; five great great nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat Lily.



Besides her parents, Mary is predeceased by her two sisters Eileen E. and Honora T. "Ann" Scannell, and her brother Flourence P. Scannell.



Her family wishes to thank Melisa Carr and her team of caregivers for the phenomenal and compassionate care provided to Mary for the past six years.



Mary's family will honor and celebrate her life at a private graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield, MA or the Worcester Animal Rescue League in Worcester MA.



When appropriate, her family will have a Memorial Service for their cherished Aunt and "Sister" at her beloved Blessed Sacrament Church.

