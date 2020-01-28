Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cournoyer Funeral Home & Cremation Center 33 River Street Jaffrey , NH 03452-0486 (603)-532-6484 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Carolyn Decrouez Weis, 86, of Peterborough, NH, died Sunday, January 26, 2020.



Mary was born January 12, 1934, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, to Pierre Joseph Armand Decrouez and Martha Head. She grew up in Paris, New England, and New York, along with some time in Switzerland.



During the Second World War, she survived the bombing and surrender of Paris, and spent several years in Buenos Aires. After the war, she attended Swarthmore (PA) High School, participating in student government, and Oberlin College, graduating with a degree in History. At Oberlin, she served on the yearbook committee and appeared in several light opera productions.



After college, Mary worked in Boston at the World Affairs Council, and at Wheelock College.



She planned on attending graduate school at the University of Chicago in the fall of 1961, but instead married Robert Pomeroy Weis, becoming stepmother to his three small children. She explained to her future sister-in-law, "They need me." Mary and Robert later welcomed a son together.



In 1962, she and Robert moved to Mount Hermon School (later Northfield Mount Hermon) in Gill, MA. She was an active member of the community and served on the Gill and Gill-Montague Regional School Committees for many years. She was also instrumental in the building of the new Turners Falls High School building in the early 1970s.



In 1993, Mary and Robert retired to Cricket Hill Farm in Dublin, NH, where she joined the Women's Club, and enjoyed regular Scrabble play with her circle of friends.



After a stroke in 2008, Mary was limited in speech and movement, but remained the same kind, practical, beloved person.



Mary loved dogs, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, music (Gilbert & Sullivan in particular), the study of history, the company of her children and grandchildren, and reading with Robert. She was a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Peterborough



She is survived by her children: Sarah of Montague, MA; Jonathan of Harrisville, NH; Peter of Gill, MA; and Richard of Florence, MA; eight grandchildren: Vera & Lucas Foley, Faith Weis, Henry Weis, Mirela & Alice Weis, and Cerys & Onora Coffey; and one great-grandchild, Ezra Weis; and her brother, Pierre Leon Nicolas Decrouez, of Conshohocken, PA.



She was predeceased by her husband, Robert P. Weis, in 2016.



A memorial service will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 51 Concord St, Peterborough, NH 03458 on Saturday, February 8 2020 at 10:00 AM.



To share a memory or condolence with Mary's family, please visit her permanent, online memorial at

