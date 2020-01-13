Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Durkee. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 4:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Funeral 8:45 AM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Holy Name of Jesus Church 15 Thayer Street South Deerfield , MA View Map Burial Following Services Holy Trinity Cemetery Hatfield, , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary A. Durkee, 84, of Florence, passed away January 9, 2020 at the Elaine Center in Hadley, MA.



Mary was born on April 21, 1935 in Ware, MA. She was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Misiaszek) Chrabascz. She graduated from Ware High School in 1953. She worked for Como Chevrolet in Ware after high school as the office manager. She was married to Bob Durkee on September 13, 1958. They enjoyed 27 wonderful years of marriage until Bob's death in 1985.



Mary's biggest love was for her family. She loved spending time with her 3 children and their families and her 2 grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, playing Bingo, playing cards with her family and taking care of her house. She especially loved raking, sweeping and shoveling. She would spend hours outside doing these activities and enjoyed every minute of it. She was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Church in South Deerfield for over 25 years.



Mary is survived by her daughter Karen Herzig of Turners Falls, son Bill Durkee of Florence, daughter Sue Dibrindisi and her husband Eric of Florence, granddaughter Jennie Whitman and her husband Mark of Brockton and grandson Matt Dibrindisi of Florence. She is also survived by her sister Viola of Northampton. She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and many treasured friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Zigmund, John, Stanley and Anthony, and sisters Sophie, Antoinette, Veronica, Anna and Stella.



Mary's family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. John Tsongalis, Dr. Wayne Schweitzer, Dr. Orion Howard, the staff at the Elaine Center in Hadley, Highland Valley Elder Services and the Cooley Dickinson VNA Program for their care and compassion given to Mary over the years.



A funeral will be held from CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Thursday January 16 at 8:45 AM, followed by Mass at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 15 Thayer Street in South Deerfield, MA at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hatfield, MA. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday January 15 from 4-7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary to the Holy Name of Jesus Church, Capital Improvement Fund, 15 Thayer Street, South Deerfield, MA 01373.

Mary A. Durkee, 84, of Florence, passed away January 9, 2020 at the Elaine Center in Hadley, MA.Mary was born on April 21, 1935 in Ware, MA. She was the daughter of the late John and Helen (Misiaszek) Chrabascz. She graduated from Ware High School in 1953. She worked for Como Chevrolet in Ware after high school as the office manager. She was married to Bob Durkee on September 13, 1958. They enjoyed 27 wonderful years of marriage until Bob's death in 1985.Mary's biggest love was for her family. She loved spending time with her 3 children and their families and her 2 grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, playing Bingo, playing cards with her family and taking care of her house. She especially loved raking, sweeping and shoveling. She would spend hours outside doing these activities and enjoyed every minute of it. She was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Church in South Deerfield for over 25 years.Mary is survived by her daughter Karen Herzig of Turners Falls, son Bill Durkee of Florence, daughter Sue Dibrindisi and her husband Eric of Florence, granddaughter Jennie Whitman and her husband Mark of Brockton and grandson Matt Dibrindisi of Florence. She is also survived by her sister Viola of Northampton. She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and many treasured friends. She was predeceased by her brothers Zigmund, John, Stanley and Anthony, and sisters Sophie, Antoinette, Veronica, Anna and Stella.Mary's family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. John Tsongalis, Dr. Wayne Schweitzer, Dr. Orion Howard, the staff at the Elaine Center in Hadley, Highland Valley Elder Services and the Cooley Dickinson VNA Program for their care and compassion given to Mary over the years.A funeral will be held from CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Thursday January 16 at 8:45 AM, followed by Mass at Holy Name of Jesus Church, 15 Thayer Street in South Deerfield, MA at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hatfield, MA. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday January 15 from 4-7 PM.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mary to the Holy Name of Jesus Church, Capital Improvement Fund, 15 Thayer Street, South Deerfield, MA 01373. Published in Recorder on Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close