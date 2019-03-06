Mary Eileen Cassidy of Rochester, New York, formerly of Turners Falls, died February 26, 2019. She was born in Turners Falls, November 21, 1941.
BELOVED SISTER
FAVORITE AUNT
TERRIFIC FRIEND
ADVENTURE SEEKER
WORLD TRAVELER.
WINE CONNOISSEUR
GARDENER
EXTRAORDINAIRE
TENNIS LOVER
GOLF ENTHUSIAST
COMMITTED TEACHER
Eileen will be sorely missed by her family and friends. We will remember her generous spirit, remarkable thoughtfulness, contagious positivity and unquestionable love.
Eileen is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Dick Martineau, niece Amy (Patrick) Lechner, nephew Daniel (Nancy) Martineau and nephew Ted (Sandra Grana) Martineau. Her grand-nieces and nephews will miss her greatly: Matthew and Maggie Lechner, Luke, Sean, Thomas, Chris and Kelly Martineau. Eileen's cousins and friends alike, will remember her fondly. Know that she loved you.
There will be a memorial reception honoring Eileen's life, to be scheduled in April.
If you are interested in making a donation in Eileen's memory, please consider the Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul St., Rochester, NY 14621 - Eileen's favorite.
Published in Recorder on Mar. 6, 2019