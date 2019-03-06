Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary E. Cassidy. View Sign

Mary Eileen Cassidy of Rochester, New York, formerly of Turners Falls, died February 26, 2019. She was born in Turners Falls, November 21, 1941.



BELOVED SISTER



FAVORITE AUNT



TERRIFIC FRIEND



ADVENTURE SEEKER



WORLD TRAVELER.



WINE CONNOISSEUR



GARDENER



EXTRAORDINAIRE



TENNIS LOVER



GOLF ENTHUSIAST



COMMITTED TEACHER



Eileen will be sorely missed by her family and friends. We will remember her generous spirit, remarkable thoughtfulness, contagious positivity and unquestionable love.



Eileen is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Dick Martineau, niece Amy (Patrick) Lechner, nephew Daniel (Nancy) Martineau and nephew Ted (Sandra Grana) Martineau. Her grand-nieces and nephews will miss her greatly: Matthew and Maggie Lechner, Luke, Sean, Thomas, Chris and Kelly Martineau. Eileen's cousins and friends alike, will remember her fondly. Know that she loved you.



There will be a memorial reception honoring Eileen's life, to be scheduled in April.



If you are interested in making a donation in Eileen's memory, please consider the Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul St., Rochester, NY 14621 - Eileen's favorite.

