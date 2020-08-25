Mary E (Strange) White passed away on Friday August 21, 2020 at UpperValley Medical Center in Colebrook NH. She was born on November 30, 1926 in Northfield Ma. to Gladys and Robert Strange. She married Leonard White on 3-31-1945. She worked for over 20 years at the Grist Mill Restaurant in Amherst Ma. She also worked at Buckley Nursing Home for several years in the laundry dept. She was active in the American Legion Women's Auxiliary unit 172, the Salvation Army, and the Community Food pantry at Greenfield Garden.
She is survived by 9 children Robert of NH, Walter of MA, Susan White of Ma, Ramond White of MA, Jeanette Donaho of Fl, Laura Donald of MA, John White of Ky, Fred White of IN, Lena Madigan of MA. many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, her 9 siblings, her son Leonard Jr, her husband Leonard Sr, and her life partner Nathaniel Tate.
Services will be Saturday ( 8-29-20) at 10:00 A.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass with burial to follow in West Northfield Cemetery. There will be a calling hour on Saturday ( 8-29-20) from 9:00 A.M. till service time at the funeral home.
Donations in her memory may be made to American Legion Scholarship Fund, Unit 172, P.O. Box 172, Orange , Mass. 01364
Kidder Funeral Home , 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass is in charge of arrangements. For directions or to send a condolence please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com
.