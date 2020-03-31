Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Garland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Monette Garland, 87, of Hinsdale, NH, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Buckley Nursing Home in Greenfield, MA, where she was lovingly cared for the last 2 years.



She was born on Nov. 25, 1932 in Brattleboro, VT, the daughter of Leo and Edith (Nolin) Monette. She grew up in Vernon, VT, Brattleboro, VT and Hadley, MA. She graduated from St. Michaels Catholic School in Brattleboro, VT in 1950.



She was a resident of Hinsdale for 59 years before moving to Greenfield, MA with her son Christopher. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church of Hinsdale and a longtime member of the American Legion Post 5 in Brattleboro.



In January 1952, she married David S. Garland, who predeceased her on March 24, 2004. Together they had 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She loved the days when all of her family would gather for her famous holidays, full of laughter, games and love.



She loved reading books, baking her homemade whoopie pies and donuts, playing cards and games with her family, watching Jeopardy and Judge Judy, going on peaceful walks around Hinsdale and taking long rides with her husband listening to the Red Sox and caring for him until his last days. She took pride in watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren playing sports and in concerts. She took great joy in playing pranks on her family and trying to outsmart them all with her quick wit. Mary had a very strong faith and it showed in every aspect of her life, she treasured her time in church. She was always caring for others and doing her part to help her family and community. She welcomed all into her home with loving arms and support.



She gave her unconditional love to all, had the kindest heart and was the best role model as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother anyone could ask for. She will leave an eternal void in our lives and will be forever cherished and missed.



She is survived by three sons, Christopher Garland (Chip Breuer) of Greenfield, MA, Michael Garland of Fairview, NC, Matthew Garland (Jody Garland) of Hinsdale, NH; a daughter, Melinda Buteau of Brattleboro, VT; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Garland's memory may be made to Buckley Health Care Center, 95 Laurel St, Greenfield, MA 01301 or Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey, NH 03446.



Services will be held at a later time. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

