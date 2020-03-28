Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary G. Benedetti. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Grace (Maleno) Pratt Benedetti, 92, died peacefully on Monday evening, March 23, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA, following a period of declining health.



A native of Greenfield, she was born of June 12, 1927 to Mary (Dellaira) Maleno and her husband Joseph. Mary was educated in Greenfield Public Schools and was a graduate of Greenfield High School in the Class of 1946.



Mary was employed by the Greenfield Farmer's Cooperative Exchange, as a sales clerk in charge of the bird department, but held a knowledge of all things in all departments, for 41 years retiring in June of 2019. She was affectionately known as the "official greeter" at the Co-Op and was loved by all that knew her. Mary had previously worked for the former Goodnow's Department Store, Sullivan's Pharmacy and Clark Hardware Company prior to joining Greenfield Farmer's Cooperative Exchange.



Mary was a member of the Franklin County Agricultural Society for 72 years and served on the Board of Directors as the curator of the FCAS museum, which she was immensely proud of and was dedicated in her name. She could be found scooting around the grounds of the fair on her golf cart each September. Mary served as a poll worker for the City of Greenfield since 1947. She enjoyed in her leisure time, ceramics and all types of crafting.



She is lovingly remembered by her son Douglas Pratt and his partner Kathy Welles of Greenfield MA, as well as Kathy's children Michael and Chanda Welles, Angela Davenport and her partner Justin, and grandchildren Hannah, Shawn and Grace. Additionally, Mary leaves several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Mary was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary, by her husband Frank in 2012 and most recently by her sister Grace M. Lapointe in November of 2019 and also by her brothers Frank Maleno and Joseph Maleno.



Special thanks is extended to Baystate Medical Center -Greenfield and Springfield, Cheshire Medical Center -Farnum Unit, Keene, NH., and the Buckley Nursing Home and Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, Greenfield, MA for their compassionate and professional care, as well as the support and affection from the community in loving memory of Mary.



In keeping with Mary's wish for simplicity, following cremation she will be laid to rest in a joint private committal service with her late husband Frank, in the Calvary Cemetery, Greenfield, MA. Military honors will be observed in honor of her husband's military service in the USA, who retired in 1972 from the 54th Massachusetts Army National Guard following 24 years of service with the rank of MSgt. Rev. Fr. Timothy J. Campoli, Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church, Greenfield to officiate.



Expressions of affection in Mary's memory, are suggested to the Franklin County Agricultural Society, P.O. Box 564, Greenfield, MA 01302-0564 or to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 84 K Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to the Greenfield Police Association, 321 High Street, Greenfield, MA 01301. McCarthy Funeral Homes have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

