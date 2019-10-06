Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary G. Scoville. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary G. (Gragen) Scoville of Main St., South Deerfield passed away peacefully on Thursday (10/3/19) surrounded by her family.



Born in Bellows Falls, VT on September 27, 1932, she was the daughter of Hugh and Bertha (Clough) Gragen. After the death of her father, she was schooled at Kurn Hatin School in Bellows Falls, VT. Mary migrated her way to Greenfield when she was a nurse at Greenfield Public Hospital(now Baystate Franklin Medical Center.) She became a caretaker for the Boydens at Deerfield Academy, where she met the love of her life, Robert D. Scoville. They married on April 29, 1955 in Greenfield.



Mary was a very active woman, working at Gromacki Insurance and John Paciorek Electric. She also delivered the Greenfield Recorder by bicycle for over 20 years, getting up at 3:00 a.m. 6 days a week, to have them all delivered by 6:00 a.m. She was Clerk and Treasurer for the South Deerfield Fire District for over 40 years. Mary was involved in the Greenfield, Montague and Shelburne Falls military bands, playing her clarinet. She loved music and played her piano or clarinet every day. Family gatherings were very important to Mary. She also enjoyed watching her granddaughters play in the sporting events, and spending time with her dear friend, Rosalie Bechta.



Mary leaves behind her sons: Gregory (wife Ellen), Douglas (wife Denise) and Michael (wife Andrea) and her beloved canine friend Shadow. She also leaves five grandchildren: Peggy, Jennifer, Ashley, Jessica and Stephanie and two great-grandchildren: Kyle and Alexis. MOM, we will always love and miss you! She was predeceased by her husband Robert, her sister Edith, her brother Hugh and her son Eric.



Immediate services are private, with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life held at the South Deerfield Fire Department, to be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to the Greenfield Military Band or the South Deerfield Firemen's Association.

