Mary Jane (Newton) Field, 90, a resident of 28 Main Street, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, 130 Colrain Road, Greenfield, MA, following a period of declining health.
Jane was born on April 23, 1930 in Tewksbury, MA. She was raised in Montague Center, MA, attending Montague Public Schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1947. Jane furthered her education by attending the former Franklin County Public Hospital School of Nursing, attaining her certification as a Registered Nurse.
Jane, a devoted nurse, worked at the former Franklin County Public Hospital for many years in various departments including, Obstetrics, Pediatrics and Operating Room to name a few. Upon her retirement, she continued to work part-time on week-ends as a charge nurse in various units. Jane also worked for the practices of Dr. Wadman and Dr. Swanson for many years.
She married Charles Frederick Field, Jr., on June 19, 1954 in the First Congregational Church of Montague Center. They celebrated 24 years of marriage together and were blessed with two loving daughters. Sadly, Charlie predeceased Jane on July 22, 1978. In the early years of her daughters' lives, Jane was active in the community as a 4 H Leader, the Montague Center PTA member, volunteering at the annual Montague Old Home Days celebration and was a member of a bowling group made up of women from the Montague community...enjoying both candlepin and ten pin bowling for many years.
She enjoyed sewing, knitting, embroidery, gardening, playing her organ, traveling to Cape Cod to visit Brewster, Truro and Falmouth among her favorite destinations. A lover of music, she enjoyed listening to the likes of Jim Nabors, Andy Williams, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Patsy Cline to name a few. Jane was a devoted fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and the UCONN Women's Basketball team and was a curious follower of National, Regional and Local politics. She could often be found attending the events of her grandchildren in support of their various endeavors.
Jane is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Kathleen A. Field, of Greenfield, MA and Pamela J. Field-Sadler, of Williamsburg, MA, along with her grandchildren: Lindsey Ackerman (John Elam), Donnie Sadler (Stacey Theriault), Shelby Liebenow (Michael), Jared Hilliker (Autumn) and Hana Hilliker (Seamus Sullivan). Additionally, she leaves her brother John Pielock (Dotty) of Irvine, CA and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and cousins to remember her with affection.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Edith Newton, her husband Charles (1978) and by her son-in-law Donald W. Sadler (2011) and by her siblings: Evangeline Newton, Roger Newton, Barbara "Dot" Annear and Byron Klaus.
Services celebrating Jane's life and gifts, will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020 @ 10:00AM from the graveside of the Elm Grove Cemetery, Montague Center, MA, with Rev. Allen M. "Mick" Comstock, Pastor of the First Congregational Church of Montague Center officiating, joined by Ann Cenzano providing musical accompaniment. In keeping with Covid19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Visiting hours are omitted.
Expressions of affection in Jane's memory, are suggested in the form of a charitable contribution to the Rise Above Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 174, Northbridge, MA 01534
The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com