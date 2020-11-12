As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I would to add that I only met MJ once and that day will always live in my heart. MJ made me feel so comfortable and welcomed me with open arms into her life. We laughed and joked and had a great lunch with her sister Christine. Losing a sibling is a very difficult time in ones life, but we find our inner strength and managed to move forward. I was very fortunate to have met MJ. My deepest sympathy and condolence to MJ’s family and friends. Al Pierce

Al Pierce

Friend