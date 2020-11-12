Mary-Jean Vielmetti, 60, died peacefully Saturday at home. Known to many as MJ, she was born in Greenfield, the daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Greuling) Vielmetti. She grew up in Northfield and has lived in West Springfield for the past 20 years. For many years, MJ worked as a sales rep for the R.J. Reynolds Corporation and more recently as a clerk for Bertelli's Liquor Store. Strong-willed and quick with a quip, MJ was known for her humor. She loved the sun, relishing summer visits to Long Beach Island, New Jersey. She enjoyed reading and experiencing the local restaurant scene. MJ was always a people person. Even after health issues later limited her mobility and required the occasional hospital stay, she became fast friends with fellow patients, nurses, and home health care workers. She loved her Chihuahuas Zoe, Oliver, and little Simon, and they, in turn, loved her more. MJ leaves her sisters Christine Vielmetti Daniloff and Jennifer Vielmetti, niece Shea Packard, several cousins, and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her longtime companion Harold Passerini, of West Springfield. Due to the current state of public-health affairs, a service will be planned in the future and the West Springfield Curran-Jones Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. For online condolences please visit curranjones.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA in MJ's name: https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give