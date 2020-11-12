1/1
Mary-Jean Vielmetti
1960 - 2020
Mary-Jean Vielmetti, 60, died peacefully Saturday at home. Known to many as MJ, she was born in Greenfield, the daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy (Greuling) Vielmetti. She grew up in Northfield and has lived in West Springfield for the past 20 years. For many years, MJ worked as a sales rep for the R.J. Reynolds Corporation and more recently as a clerk for Bertelli's Liquor Store. Strong-willed and quick with a quip, MJ was known for her humor. She loved the sun, relishing summer visits to Long Beach Island, New Jersey. She enjoyed reading and experiencing the local restaurant scene. MJ was always a people person. Even after health issues later limited her mobility and required the occasional hospital stay, she became fast friends with fellow patients, nurses, and home health care workers. She loved her Chihuahuas Zoe, Oliver, and little Simon, and they, in turn, loved her more. MJ leaves her sisters Christine Vielmetti Daniloff and Jennifer Vielmetti, niece Shea Packard, several cousins, and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her longtime companion Harold Passerini, of West Springfield. Due to the current state of public-health affairs, a service will be planned in the future and the West Springfield Curran-Jones Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. For online condolences please visit curranjones.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA in MJ's name: https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give

Published in Recorder on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Jones Funeral Home - West Springfield
109 Main Street
West Springfield, MA 01089
413-781-7766
Memories & Condolences

November 12, 2020
So very sad to hear of MJ's passing, we were neighbors for many years. She was always quick with a smile & a wave. We shared many memorable chat sessions on her deck. RIP my friend!
Chuck & Betty (Foley) Dore
November 11, 2020
Very sorry to hear this news - Wishing comfort in this difficult to all who knew and loved her.
Miranda Mancusi
November 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will be missed.
Seth Larson
November 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I would to add that I only met MJ once and that day will always live in my heart. MJ made me feel so comfortable and welcomed me with open arms into her life. We laughed and joked and had a great lunch with her sister Christine. Losing a sibling is a very difficult time in ones life, but we find our inner strength and managed to move forward. I was very fortunate to have met MJ. My deepest sympathy and condolence to MJ’s family and friends. Al Pierce
Al Pierce
November 6, 2020
MJ was my neighbor for 17 years! I will miss her laugh. I hope she is at peace now and up there reunited with my dad! Thoughts and prayers to her family and friends
-Katie Faust
Katie Faust
November 6, 2020
Heartfelt condolences
Only in M.J. ‘S company a few times.
They were friendly and happy moments.
Mike Bertelli
Michael Bertelli
