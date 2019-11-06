Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Bellows. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-2121 Memorial service 11:00 AM Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 40 Church St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary L. Bellows, 88, of Heath Stage Terrace, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Buckley Health Care in Greenfield. Previously she had lived at the Weldon Apartments on High St. in Greenfield.



Mary was the daughter of Louis Fitzgerald and Louise (Grueling) Fitzgerald. She was raised and grew up in Buckland.



Prior to her retirement she worked for many years at WESCO Electric in Greenfield and then at Mayhew Steel for many years.



Mary loved animals, especially her dogs Molly and Rosie. She loved taking them for walks in Shelburne Falls.



Survivors include her two daughters; Sandra Holden of Montague, MA and Terry McGrath of Bradenton, FL, two granddaughters; Laura Holden of Greenfield, MA and Alicia Mari Cirizar of Calif., several nieces and nephews, as well as her long time friend Linda Cobb and friend Sue Mimitz of Greenfield.



Mary was predeceased by her husband William Bellows on Jan. 11, 2010, her sister Nancy Dimick, her brothers John, Ed, Bob and Donald Fitzgerald.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11:00 am at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls. Burial will be private.



There are no calling hours.



It is requested that no flowers be sent and memorial donations be made to either the ( ) or to the Franklin County Sheriffs Office Regional Dog Shelter (



Mary's family would like to thank Hospice of Franklin County and the staff at Buckley Health Care for the wonderful care and support they gave to Mary.



To send a message to Mary's family please visit

Mary L. Bellows, 88, of Heath Stage Terrace, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Buckley Health Care in Greenfield. Previously she had lived at the Weldon Apartments on High St. in Greenfield.Mary was the daughter of Louis Fitzgerald and Louise (Grueling) Fitzgerald. She was raised and grew up in Buckland.Prior to her retirement she worked for many years at WESCO Electric in Greenfield and then at Mayhew Steel for many years.Mary loved animals, especially her dogs Molly and Rosie. She loved taking them for walks in Shelburne Falls.Survivors include her two daughters; Sandra Holden of Montague, MA and Terry McGrath of Bradenton, FL, two granddaughters; Laura Holden of Greenfield, MA and Alicia Mari Cirizar of Calif., several nieces and nephews, as well as her long time friend Linda Cobb and friend Sue Mimitz of Greenfield.Mary was predeceased by her husband William Bellows on Jan. 11, 2010, her sister Nancy Dimick, her brothers John, Ed, Bob and Donald Fitzgerald.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11:00 am at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls. Burial will be private.There are no calling hours.It is requested that no flowers be sent and memorial donations be made to either the ( ) or to the Franklin County Sheriffs Office Regional Dog Shelter ( www.fcrdogkennel.org Mary's family would like to thank Hospice of Franklin County and the staff at Buckley Health Care for the wonderful care and support they gave to Mary.To send a message to Mary's family please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.