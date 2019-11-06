Mary L. Bellows, 88, of Heath Stage Terrace, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Buckley Health Care in Greenfield. Previously she had lived at the Weldon Apartments on High St. in Greenfield.
Mary was the daughter of Louis Fitzgerald and Louise (Grueling) Fitzgerald. She was raised and grew up in Buckland.
Prior to her retirement she worked for many years at WESCO Electric in Greenfield and then at Mayhew Steel for many years.
Mary loved animals, especially her dogs Molly and Rosie. She loved taking them for walks in Shelburne Falls.
Survivors include her two daughters; Sandra Holden of Montague, MA and Terry McGrath of Bradenton, FL, two granddaughters; Laura Holden of Greenfield, MA and Alicia Mari Cirizar of Calif., several nieces and nephews, as well as her long time friend Linda Cobb and friend Sue Mimitz of Greenfield.
Mary was predeceased by her husband William Bellows on Jan. 11, 2010, her sister Nancy Dimick, her brothers John, Ed, Bob and Donald Fitzgerald.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11:00 am at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls. Burial will be private.
There are no calling hours.
It is requested that no flowers be sent and memorial donations be made to either the () or to the Franklin County Sheriffs Office Regional Dog Shelter (www.fcrdogkennel.org)
Mary's family would like to thank Hospice of Franklin County and the staff at Buckley Health Care for the wonderful care and support they gave to Mary.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 6, 2019