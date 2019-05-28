Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Stone. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary L. Stone, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday May 26, 2019. She was born February 8, 1925, daughter of Herman E. and Myrtle H. (Wentworth) Williams, in No. Leverett, MA. She attended schools in No. Leverett, Moore's Corner and graduated from Smith Vocational School in Northampton. She married Wilton F. Stone on June 6, 1943 in Bernardston, they raised their 6 children in Montague and enjoyed 56 years of marriage together, prior to his passing on July 3, 1999.Before marriage, Mary worked for various employers including Franklin County Public Hospital, Buckmaster's Store, Ashfield Boarding House and she was a loving homemaker while her children were growing up and a companion and care giver to her mother and many elder women in town.She was a faithful member and servant of the North Leverett Baptist Church all of her life. She also served in the kitchen of the Christian camps, Good News and Pine Brook for many years. She enjoyed camping, bus trips and spending time with her family most of all! She and her husband were members of the Eastern Star of Montague for many years.Mary leaves 5 children, Edward (Lori) Stone, daughter-in-law Ruth Stone all of Montague. Donna (Edward) Bean, Penny (Calvin) Bean all of Sidney, Maine. Norma (Timothy) Hunting of New Salem, Brenda Stone of Northfield, sister Viola Black of Greenfield. 19 grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Little Gram", 42 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren. Many nieces, including one that was more like a daughter, Leta Johnson, and nephews including very special nephew and wife Barry and Lori Black, granddaughter Jami Bartlett who helped with her home care along with Mary's children and other very special aides. Family would like to thank Hospice for their special care and compassion they showed our loved one. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brothers Herman Jr and Gilbert, sister Ruth Schultz, son Paul, and great grandson Nicolas Stone.Services will be Saturday June 1, 2019 at 2pm at the North Leverett Baptist Church, 70 North Leverett Road, Leverett, MA, with Rev. Mark Brussel, Pastor to officiate. Committal services and burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery, to be followed by a reception in the fellowship hall of the church.Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers, are suggested to the North Leverett Baptist Church, 70 North Leverett Road, Leverett, MA 01054 or Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Suite 2, Greenfield, MA 01301. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com Published in Recorder on May 28, 2019

