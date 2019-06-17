Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Bueno. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou (Concepcion) Bueno, 73, of Colrain Road died Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Bacolod, Philippines on July 12, 1945, the daughter of Ramon and Laura (Martelino) Concepcion. She attended schools in the Philippines and continued her education at Purdue University, obtaining her Masters Degree in Guidance Counseling.



Mary Lou was an elementary school teacher in Hammond, Indiana before she moved to Greenfield. It is here where she met Edward, whom she married in 1972. She then focused her teaching to religious education for many years at Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield, where she was a communicant. She loved her Parish community and volunteered in many other ways as well, including her time in the Adoration Chapel, and participation in the choir over the years.



Mary Lou was a long-time supporter of the Board of Organized Work at Franklin Medical Center and lent her talents in the (regrettably extinguished) formidable fundraiser for the hospital, the Follies! She also enjoyed being a board member of the now-closed Church Street Home which offered independent community living for elders. Her community work was an extension of her deep love of entertaining and hospitality. Mary Lou often welcomed others with her cooking. She left her mark of her Filipino heritage with her egg rolls and pancit!



In keeping with her deep faith tradition, Mary Lou was a devout member of the Third Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel. Prayer was powerful work for her and you could always count on her prayers for your genuine happiness and peace.



Mary Lou and Edward traveled to many beautiful and significant faith journey destinations: Fatima, Portugal; Lourdes, France; Medjugorjie, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Jerusalem, Israel; Santigo de Compostela, Spain; Shrines of Scotland and England.



Mary Lou was equally as devoted to her family. Over the last 12 years, she reclaimed joy in giving of her time and love to her five grandchildren. She was the purveyor of many chocolate treats to little hands at any time of day!



Among her survivors, Mary Lou leaves her beloved husband of forty seven years, Edward Bueno, three children, Therese Ern and her husband Erik of Ocean Grove, NJ, Eleanor Bueno and her husband John O'Block of Nashua, NH and Gerard Bueno of Easthampton, MA; five grandchildren, Matthew, Alexandra, Lily, Leah and Teddy; and a sister, Linda Tan of the Philippines.



Besides her parents, Mary Lou was predeceased by her sister, Lorna Villaflor.



Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church with the Rev. William Cyr officiating, along with the Rev. Timothy Campoli, concelebrating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmelite Communion, 89 Hiddenbrooke Dr., Beacon NY 12508-3599



