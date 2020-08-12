Mary-Louise Mehrtens

MEHRTENS, Mary-Louise (Emmons), 93, of Longmeadow, MA, died August 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph G. Emmons and Ruth I. (Rex) Emmons and her husband, Paul. Mary-Louise was a longtime resident of Longmeadow, MA. Born in Providence, RI, she grew up in Holbrook/Braintree, MA, graduating from Braintree High School in 1941 and Mt. Ida Junior College in Newton, MA, in 1943.
After college, Mary Lou moved to Springfield, MA, working at the Charles Sheldon Advertising Agency, the ad agency for Breck Shampoo. Working with Sheldon, she became a Breck Girl, sitting for the artist who produced two portraits. One hangs in The Smithsonian National Museum of America History in Washington, DC. Her paintings appeared in several publications such as House & Garden, Readers Digest, Seventeen Magazine, True Story, and Vogue. She was considered a pinup girl for Breck Shampoo, the first model to receive letters from citizens and soldiers in the armed services.
Mary Lou was an avid gardener and loved everything to do with flowers. She was a member of the Longmeadow Garden Club and past president from '85 to '87. Her perennial garden brought her great joy, as did her animals. They were a central part of her life and included several golden retrievers, a litter of ten puppies, and many kittens. She enjoyed being active, loving the beach, exercise, skiing, swimming, tennis, and later in life golf, especially being delighted with several holes in one. Design, flowers, and fashion were a reflection in her everyday life and style, knowing that everything should look its best. She loved hosting family and friends, reading, women's rights, nature, and having good conversations. She appreciated experiencing different parts of the United States, other countries, and cultures.
Mary Lou supported the arts and enjoyed being a member of many groups, notably the Atalanta Club, the Longmeadow Country Club, Longmeadow Garden Club, The Century Club, The Society of William Rice, St. Andrew's Church in Longmeadow and being a founding member, with her husband Paul, of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts. She was also a donor and volunteer to several organizations like the American Cancer Society
, the Boys and Girls Club, Community Music School of Springfield, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, The Gray House, Smile Train, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, and WBGY, to name a few. Mary Lou was appreciative of her many friends and those who assisted her in later life, especially her family, and the family at Glenmeadow.
Her children survive her, Paul H. Mehrtens, Jr., Stephen R. Mehrtens, and his partner Leigh J. Tucker of Brookline, MA, Jane M Rutherford, and her husband Ken L. Rutherford of Mason, OH. Her grandchildren Kate Rutherford of Chicago, Il, and Sam Rutherford of Cincinnati, OH, Her cousin Hope Gustafson of Tiverton, RI. Married to Paul H. Mehrtens, they made their home in Longmeadow, MA, after being residents of Turners Falls, Factory Hollow, and East Longmeadow, MA.
The burial will be private with a gathering to celebrate Mary Lou's beautiful life later, to be announced. In her memory, please consider contributing to the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts to the Paul H and Mary-Louise Mehrtens Charitable Foundation, 333 Bridge Street, Springfield, MA 01103, or one of importance to you; and your thoughts of her. Assisting the family is Forastiere Smith Family Funeral Home, 220 North Main St., East Longmeadow. www.forastiere.com