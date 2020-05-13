Mary R. Gordon
1955 - 2020
Mary (Schmid) Gordon, 65, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020 in Northampton. The daughter of W. William and Joan Schmid, Mary was born on April 26, 1955 in Altoona, Pennsylvania and grew up in Enfield, Connecticut where she graduated high school. A resident of Greenfield, Mary was known as an avid lover of all animals, and worked for many years at Wolfie's Restaurant in South Deerfield, where she made many friends of both co-workers, and guests. Mary is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey Safford, Dennis Safford and Michael Safford, and her seven grandchildren, Ulysses, Jakob, Ryan, Kyle, Alexander, Xavier and Zachary. Mary is also survived by her brothers, John Schmid and David Schmid, and her nieces and nephews, Hayley, Evan, Ashley, Joshua and Luke. Mary also leaves behind sisters-in-law Betsy and Patty, and daughters-in-law Mindi, Annie and Ashley, her uncle and aunt Ed and Gloria Lieb, and her dearest friends Linda Caron and Ruth Lataille. A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Recorder on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lorraine Gary
Family
