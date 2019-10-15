Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Shaffer. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 104 Bridge St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

Apr 4, 1942- Oct 12, 2019



I, Mary (Laskski) Shaffer, living 7 decades, experienced a full challenging life in as many ways as I could possibly think of. Growing up on a farm in Sunderland among six sisters gave me life skills of common sense, to be fiercely independent, adventurous, filled with wonder and enjoyment. Mom and Dad (Alice and Walter Laskski) raised our family with unending care, guidance, and providing all our needs.



I am grateful for the connection to all six sisters: Jane Konvelski, Arlene Lawson, Diane Kerby (dec.), Ruth



I moved from the farm to the Boston area, fell into a career and owned and managed a 2-family house. My steadfast jobs were stable compared to free time. The jobs with engineering companies gave me skills in detail, concentration and a sense of accomplishment to be the best I could.



College education at age 40 started me in a new direction of knowing the world and an appreciation of nature.



I thrived on many experiences starting with outdoor survival schools that confronted me with fears I didn't know I had. I vacationed in many natural wonders in the US as well as Europe, Central America, the USSR and Pamir Mountains in Uzbekistan. I challenged myself with many different sports (hiking, biking, tennis, softball, racquetball, skiing, sailing, rock climbing, rugby and more). Among the unusual was kayaking Glacier Bay, walked barefoot on hot coals and was hypnotized on stage. Along the way, I enjoyed writing and public speaking.



The last challenges involved living through health issues I never heard of and becoming more dependent. Gratitude goes to my neighbors in Hawley- The Mizula family who makes the world a better place.



Reflecting on all these experiences- "life just happened". I followed my own way without expectations.



My life could not have been planned better.

