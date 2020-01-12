Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Virginia Emery. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Virginia (Shea) Emery, formerly of Manchester, NH and Turners Falls, MA passed away peacefully at the Willow Crossings assisted living facility in Mansfield, MA on January 10, 2020, after a period of declining health.



Mary was the daughter of Michael and Mary (Keenan) Shea of Manchester, NH. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School, Manchester and Mount St Mary College in Hooksett, NH. Mary was predeceased by Harold ("Hal"), her husband of 60 years, in 2016. After marrying, Mary lived briefly in Manchester and Springfield, MA before settling in Turners Falls in 1960, where she and Hal raised their 4 daughters.



Mary worked as an educator, first as a substitute teacher in the Montague School system, then as a grade school teacher at Holy Trinity School in Greenfield. She ended her career as a Special Needs teacher at Gill Montague Regional High School.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her beloved brother, John; and she leaves three siblings, William Shea (Irene) of Manchester, NH, Ruth Copponi of Norwood MA and Joan Gallahue of Seabrook, NH.



Mary leaves 4 daughters - June Warren (Daniel) of Stoughton, MA, Jane Boguslawski (David) of CT and FL, JoAnne of Easton, MA and Jackie Price (John), of Clemmons, NC. Mary was blessed with eight grandchildren, Jennifer Ring (Sean), Kristen Lally (Richard), Eric Boguslawski; Michael Warren (Emily), Kyle Boguslawski, Christopher Price, Kevin Warren and Alison Price. And 3 great-grandchildren - Alexander Ring, Bridgette and Thomas Lally. Mary also leaves many nieces and nephews.



Mary was a long-time communicant of Our Lady of Peace parish in Turners Falls and was a past-member of the Catholic Women's Council, St. Peregrine's Visitors and the Catholic Charities Foundation. Mary enjoyed reading, the Red Sox and spending time with her family.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Church at 10 AM, 90 Seventh St., Turners Falls with Rev. Stanley J. Aksamit pastor officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bedford, NH at 2 PM. A calling hour will be held from 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM at the funeral home.



The family would lie to extend their deep appreciation to the staff of Willow Crossings in Mansfield Ma for the compassionate and respectful care provided to our mother, especially in the last years of her life.



The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Old Colony Hospice & Palliative Care,



