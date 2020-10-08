Maryanne Ciesluk

Maryanne (Rogerson) Ciesluk, 88, of Deerfield passed October 7 peacefully at home after a long period of failing health.
She attended Greenfield Public Schools, graduating in 1950 and went on to attend Northampton Commercial College. After graduating she worked at Greenfield Tap and Dye as a secretary. She met Frank in high school, and they married on November 16, 1952.
After marrying Frank, she became a farm wife, helping him and the family harvest crops at their farm in Deerfield. They had a small home on the farm where they began their family until moving to their home on State Rd. She raised four children and their countless friends where she supplied them with numerous hearty meals and her homemade brownies.
As her children grew older, she began a new career at Deerfield Academy as Head of Housekeeping. In her many years at Deerfield Academy she made many lifelong friendships as a colleague, supervisor, and mentor. She cherished these friendships dearly and often spoke of her times at the Academy. She retired at the age of 62.
After her retirement and Frank sold the cows, they followed their dreams and traveled to many destinations near and far. They loved traveling, going on vacations and bus tours, always meeting new friends along the way. She always spoke of her Irish heritage and was able to travel to Ireland with her brother Mickey and his wife Betty where she got to kiss the Blarney Stone. One of her other favorite spots was Aruba for the winter months, she loved the island culture (except for those nasty iguanas).
In her later years she could be found at the farm stand during summers chatting with customers and friends who would stop by to visit
Maryanne was an avid member of the church and Relay For Life
as she was a two-time breast cancer survivor. She loved the finer things in life enjoying her "beauty Friday's" getting her hair and nails done until she was not mobile enough for the salon. She loved music and had a sound system installed in the house so she could listen to Nat King Cole, Patsy Cline or her Polkas, Maryanne was a kind, fun loving soul who always had a story to tell and an ear to listen. Everywhere she went she would make friends with her outgoing and cheerful personality. She will be leaving a large void in many hearts.
Maryanne leaves her children: Suzanne Antonellis and her husband Thomas of Deerfield, Steven Ciesluk and his wife Christine of Camas, WA, Cynthia Sanderson and her husband Alan of Whately. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Jennifer Antonellis, Christopher Antonellis, Michael Antonellis, Frank Ciesluk III, Clark Ciesluk, Cassidy Ciesluk, Meagan (Sanderson) Murphy, Jacob Sanderson, Carter Ciesluk, and Brady Ciesluk. As well as four great grandchildren; Alexis Antonellis, Vivian Ciesluk, Virginia Murphy, and Bridget Murphy. She was predeceased by her husband Frank Ciesluk, son Frank Ciesluk Jr, and brother Mickey Rogerson.
There are no calling hours. A private burial service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to PVMA (Pioneer Valley Memorial Association) or the Old Deerfield Fire Association to help preserve the town she loved so much.
Expressions of Sympathy are available at: www.wrisleyfuneralhome.com