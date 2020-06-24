Marylin M. (Loomis) Burgess, 98, of 54 Ferrante Ave., Greenfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving sons.



Born in Greenfield, Marylin was the daughter of Mary A. (Brooks) and Howard M. Loomis. Marylin was a 1939 graduate of Greenfield High School and also received an Associate Degree at Northampton Junior College. In her early years she worked as a secretary for the Greenfield schools, Northampton College and New England Box Co.



On August 5, 1944, Marylin married George K. Burgess at the United Methodist Church in Greenfield. She then took great pride in raising her 3 boys, Jeff, Jim and Jerry. Family was the most important thing for Marylin. She had a great sense of humor that came in handy when raising 3 sons. She especially enjoyed the family summer trips to Cape Cod (Dennisport) and transporting the entire crew to Hogback Mt. (VT) for skiing on the weekends.



In her leisure time Marylin enjoyed playing the piano, tennis, taking care of the family pets, and ballroom dancing. In her middle years she and her husband would go dancing every Saturday night at the Gables in South Deerfield.



After her family had grown, Marylin volunteered her time working in the Radiology Dept. at Baystate Franklin and was recognized for her 18 years of service there. She also volunteered in the office of the Methodist Church where she was a lifelong member. Marylin will be remembered for her great spirit, perseverance, and selflessness.



Sadly she was predeceased by her loving husband George K. Burgess in May, 1998, following 54 years of marriage. She was also recently predeceased by her sister Jane Tilton (November, 2019).



Survivors include her 3 sons; Jerry and his wife Wendy of Greenfield, Jeffrey and his wife Andrea of Holyoke, James and his wife Diane of West Hartford, CT. As well as her grandchildren; Bret Regan and his wife Nicole of Cohasset, Eric Burgess and his wife Maggie of Coral Springs, FL, Karen Flaherty and her husband John of West Springfield, and David Burgess and his wife Carolyn of Arlington, VA. Plus great grandchildren; Avery and Emily Regan, Megan and Danielle Flaherty, and Eliza and Joshua Burgess.



The family would especially like to thank the Home Healthcare workers; Shirley, Amanda, Mary, Helen and Debbie for their compassionate care. Also gratitude to nurses Eileen, Terri, Karen and the Buckley gals; Sara, Diane, Kathy and Jeanette.



Due to the pandemic, there will be a private graveside service at Green River Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Marylin's memory can be made to; Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Rd., Leverett, MA 01054



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Greenfield is assisting the family.



