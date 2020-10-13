Marylou Folk, 78 of Sanford, ME passed away on Wednesday October 7th, 2020 at the Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center in Sanford, ME due to COVID-19. Marylou was born on August 3, 1942 to Joseph V. Folk, Sr. and Nellie (Woodin) Folk; in Turners Falls, MA. Marylou attended Turners Falls High School, graduating in the class of 1960. Marylou lived in Turners Falls her entire life until moving to Maine to be with her daughter and her family in 2005.



Marylou worked for Woolworth's Department Store in the late 60's and early 70's before taking a job with Franklin County Community Action's Head Start Program. Marylou dedicated her career to Head Start retiring in 1999 due to health reasons. When she retired, she was the transportation coordinator and the administrative assistant. Marylou touched many children and families at her time at Head Start; as well as many life-long friendships.



Marylou enjoyed her beloved Red Sox and Patriots. Her favorite color was purple, and she loved to wear anything sparkly and glittery. She loved doing jigsaw puzzles, loved lions and spending time with her family as well as taking family vacations and camping. Marylou was also a huge fan of the Kennedy's.



Marylou leaves her beloved daughter and best friend; Lisa-Kay Folk and her wife Lori Tharpe-Folk, of Sanford, ME. She also leaves her 3 Grandchildren; Timothy Tharpe and his wife Kassandra, Joshua Tharpe and his wife Elizabeth, and Nikia Schaffner. Marylou also leaves her most beloved great-grandsons, Izaiah Tharpe, Kaden Schaffner and Kyler Schaffner all of Maine. Marylou also leaves a niece Nancy L. Folk and a great niece Hannah Folk both of Florida. She also leaves several cousins, family members and friends. Marylou leaves her "forever" friend Marylou Daignault of Feeding Hills, MA. Through the years Marylou became "mom" to several of Lisa's friends as well and she will be greatly missed by them.



Marylou was pre-deceased by her parents; Joseph V. Folk, Sr. & Nellie Folk, her brother Joseph V. Folk, Jr., her sisters Kay N. Rau and Jana Lee Folk, as well as her niece Susan A. Folk.



Marylou's gentle manner will be remembered by those who knew her best. She loved people. The family would like to thank the nurses at Pinnacle for the amazing care Marylou received during her time there, as well as the nurses holding her hand as she took her final breathes. The family also wishes to thank her hospice worker Brian Rouillard who spent countless hours visiting and doing jigsaw puzzles with Marylou as well as being her friend.



Marylou will be cremated in Maine, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date in Maine due to COVID-19.



A memorial service will be held Saturday 10/17 at 11am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Turners Falls with her sister Jana Lee Folk.



Calling hours will be held Saturday morning from 9am until the time of the service at the funeral home.



