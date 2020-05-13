Mathew L. Briggs, 42, of East Buckland Rd., died unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020 after being stricken at home.
Mat was born in Boston on March 18, 1978 the son of Robin Briggs. He grew up in Plymouth and graduated from Duxbury High School, where he competed on the varsity wrestling team. He then attended UMass Dartmouth.
Mat met his future wife, Catherine Caffelle, when they were both seniors in high school. From that day forward, they were an inseparable couple. They dated for nine years before he finally asked her to marry him and after two years of engagement, they were married on June 23, 2007. When their son Malcolm was born, Mat discovered the job he loved. He became a stay at home Dad who enjoyed every day with his son. Mat and Malcolm did everything together as he grew up; from school work, baseball games, traveling basketball teams, adventure walks in the woods and video games.
Mat was a kind and compassionate friend with an infectious smile and a lover of all living things. Even babies and animals could sense his kindness and comfort when he was around. Their first fur-baby "Mocha" had a troubled beginning before being rescued but soon found protection and comfort in Mat. The same could be said for his second dog "Bell".
Survivors include his wife and true love of 24 years, Catherine, his 11 year old son, Malcolm, who is set to graduate 6th grade this spring from Buckland-Shelburne Elementary; his mother Robin Briggs and her wife Sue Doherty of Eastham; maternal grandmother Barbara Briggs of Wareham; his other parents Donald & Paula Henderson of Middleboro; his siblings DJ, Ashleigh, Jess & Corey; Uncle Mike & Auntie "T" Guidaboni; Uncle Harry & Auntie Colleen Barrows; his best friends Mack Williams and Nigel Dobbins; his in-laws Bob & Mary Caffelle of Plymouth; brother-in-laws Jeff & Russell Caffelle, sister-in-law Lisa Caffelle, and many extended family members and friends.
Mat enjoyed being outdoors, listening to music, visiting the ocean, and spending time with his family and many friends. He was an avid Celtics fan, and loved to watch his son play basketball. Above all, he was a devoted father, loving husband and true friend. Mat will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Mat's Life will take place when we can all come together again in the future. Keep his family in your Prayers.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family.
Published in Recorder on May 13, 2020.