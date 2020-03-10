Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew E. Hall. View Sign Service Information Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 87 Franklin St Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-8853 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 87 Franklin St Greenfield , MA 01301 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc 87 Franklin St Greenfield , MA 01301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Matt was born in Greenfield on April 13, 1985 the son of Kenneth W. and Carole (Stafford) Hall. He was a graduate of Mohawk Trail Regional High School in Buckland and completed financial certification at the Babson Financial Institute.



He was a head teller at Greenfield Co-Operative Bank for over ten years. He began at the Shelburne Falls branch, moved on to the Sunderland branch and most recently at the main branch in Greenfield. He was well known to the customers and respected by his co-workers. Matt was always willing to fill-in on weekends so others could enjoy their time off.



Matt was involved with the Franklin County Relay for Life and was a tri-Chair for the event.



In his free time, Matt and his wife Patti were active in the local Lione L.A.R.P. group (live action role play). Over time they developed true friendships within the acting community that feels like an extended family.



Survivors include his wife Patti (Robertson) and their 3 year old daughter Zoe, his parents Ken and Carole Hall of Charlemont, a brother Timothy Hall and his wife Jaclyn of Turners Falls, a sister Tracy Hall of Charlemont, a niece, and many aunts, uncles cousins and friends.



Visiting hours will take place Saturday, March 21, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield. A Memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm.



Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, it is requested memorial contributions be made to the Zoe Hall Education Fund, c/o Greenfield Co-Op Bank, 63 Federal St., Greenfield, MA 01301



