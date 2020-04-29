Guest Book View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 104 Bridge St Shelburne Falls , MA 01370 (413)-625-6444 Send Flowers Obituary

Matthew John Davenport, 57, died Saturday (4/25/2020) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. Born on February 12, 1963 in Springfield, he was the son of Joseph P. and Sylvia (Wood) Davenport. A seventh generation native of the hilltowns of Franklin County, he was a 1981 graduate of Mohawk Trail Regional High School. He married the former Kelly "Crickett" Cairns on July 28, 1991 at his parents' home in Shelburne Falls.



Matthew, or "Mad Dog" to his friends, was a big man in both stature, standing at 6 feet 8 inches tall, and in heart. He spent his whole life working with his family at Davenports' Service Station on the Mohawk Trail. He loved working on his '58 Chevy Apache truck which he had owned for the last 32 years. He took pride in building his family home with his builder friends, Neil Martin and Alan Spooner; a timber frame structure using timber from his own land. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing small streams with his family, and hunting with close friends. Memories of summers in Maine with his family were special to him, as well as taking rides with Crickett on their property in their Honda Big Red.



Matthew leaves Crickett, the love of his life for 32 years. He also leaves his daughter Bailey at home, his son JohnHenry and his partner Lauren Cranston of Goshen, and her daughter McKenna. Matthew leaves his sister Sarah and her husband Bill Clough of Colrain, his brother Ben and his children Shawn and Grace of Colrain, several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. The family would like to acknowledge his life-long friend Duane Blakeslee, his brother-in-law Bill Cairns, Nichole and Zeb Crossman, and Chris and Sharon Record. Matthew was also extremely excited with JohnHenry's recent announcement of Matthew's first grandchild due later this year.



In memory of Matthew, consider spending a few hours enjoying the outdoors with family, away from electronics.



At Matthew's request, all service will be private under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls.

Published in Recorder on Apr. 29, 2020

