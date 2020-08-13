Matthew P. "Matt" Wonsey, 42, formerly of Lake Pleasant, MA, and a resident of 14 High Street, Easthampton, MA, passed peacefully at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020 following a courageous fight against cancer.
Born in Greenfield, MA, on October 16, 1977 to Julie (Carson) and Dean P. Wonsey, he was raised in Lake Pleasant, MA, educated in Montague Public Schools and graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1996. He furthered his education by attending GCC.
Matt was currently working for Coca Cola Bottling in Greenfield, MA as a product selector at the time of his passing. Matt was a collector of artifacts both ancient and old. He was a festivalist and clubbing ambassador. Additionally, he was an arcade enthusiast and gamer from 8 bit to internet and had an appreciation for nature and renewable earth. Matt was known for his "Cheshire Cat" smile, that would brighten a room when he entered.
He will be remembered as a brave adventurer, which affected everyone's path that he crossed. His direct, yet altruistic perspectives will continue to resonate for eternity. "Time passes, people move. Like a river's flow, it never ends. A childish mind turns to noble ambition. Young love will become deep affection. The clear water's surface reflects growth. Now listen to the serenade of water to reflect upon yourself".
Matt is lovingly remembered by his parents, Julie and Dean, as well as his siblings: Jason P. and Michelle Wonsey and their daughter Raine and Bambi A. Wonsey and her daughter Cricket, as well as several Aunts, Uncles and a plethora of friends who will remember him with great affection.
Due to the on-going Covid 19 social distancing requirements, a celebration of Matt's life will be held at a future date, place and time to be announced, in keeping with his requests for simplicity. Expressions of one's affection are suggested in the form of a charitable donation in Matt's memory to the American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma, OK 73123
