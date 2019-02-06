Maurice M. Campbell, 98, a lifelong resident of Turners Falls, died Monday 2/4/19 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Turners Falls on February 1, 1921, the son of Daniel and Flora (Beaumier) Campbell. Maurice attended local schools in Montague and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School Class of 1940.
Maurice served in the United States Navy during WWII, in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre of War, obtaining the rank machinist mate 2nd class.
Maurice was an assembler at the Millers Falls Tool Company for forty two years, until his retirement in 1983.
He was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls and a former member of DVAA.
Maurice enjoyed oil painting and woodworking.
Among his survivors, Maurice leaves two sons, John D. Campbell and his wife Deirdre of Turners Falls and Daniel R. Campbell and his wife Sandra of Northfield; a daughter, Nancy J. Andreas and her husband James of Northfield; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Maurice was predeceased by his wife, Jean P. (Raycroft) Campbell on 10/23/17.
Funeral services will be held at a date and time to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Our Lady of Peace Renovation Fund, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Feb. 6, 2019