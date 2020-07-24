Maurice R. Fugere, 95, died July 18, 2020 at Franklin Medical Center. He was born December 21, 1924 to Edward J. Fugere and Rose Belle (Nadeau) Fugere, and was a lifelong resident of Turners Falls.
He attended St. Anne's parochial school and was a communicant of St. Anne's church and then Our Lady of Peace church. He graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1943 upon which he then supported the WW II effort by joining the United States Army where he served as a medic with the 82nd Airborne Division in the Normandy Invasion, the Holland Invasion, Battle of the Ardennes, and the Battle of the Bulge, liberation of Wobelein concentration camp, and Occupation of Berlin Obtaining the rank of T5, he was honorably discharged in 1946.
He returned to Turners Falls and was employed as a finish carpenter by Western Mass Electric Company (Northeast Utilities) in Turners Falls, Greenfield, and Northfield for 40 years retiring in 1986.
Maurice was married for 69 years to Cecile Bourget also of Turners Falls who predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by his beloved daughters, Denise (Fugere) Balthazar and her husband, Gary, of Groton, CT, Jeanne (Fugere) Sikora and her husband, David, of Middlebury, CT, and Patricia (Fugere) Wheeler and her husband, Stanley, of Montague, MA and additionally, six grandchildren, Jennifer Wheeler, Ashley (Wheeler) Preece, Alison (Sikora) Heller, Annie (Sikora) Bertoli, Amy Balthazar, and Timothy Balthazar together with 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He has one surviving sibling, his brother, Donald Fugere, living in Florida. Also worthy of mention, his faithful canine companion, Kody, predeceased him.
Maurice was an avid volunteer of his church where he served as director of religious education, president of St. Anne's Guild, and participated in many fundraisers including the annual bazaar and parish dinners. He enjoyed camping, stamp collecting, puzzle making, and was an unsurpassed woodworker where his work can still be seen at Our Lady of Peace Church today.
Private services were held at Our Lady of Peace in Turners Falls, with interment in St. Anne's Cemetery with military honors. The family would like to thank all of the medical personnel who helped him over the past years.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maurice's memory are suggested to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90, 7th Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Turners Falls and Greenfield have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guestbook and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com
