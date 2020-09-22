May Lambert Szulborski died Sept. 21, 2020 at the Poet Seat Nursing Facility. Born April 6, 1911, May was 109 years old. May was christened May Belle Isabelle Marie Lambert by her parents Fred Lambert and Rose Lambert (Boucher). She attended St. Anne's Parochial School and graduated from Turners Falls High Scholl in 1932. Her parents resided on Lincoln St. in Greenfield at the time of her birth. Moving to Turners Falls she spent her early years on Rabbit Hill, but her fondest memories were made on the Church Farm in Gill which her parents purchased in the early 30's. May was a farm girl at heart. She tended to livestock, hayed, drove tractor, helped in the slaughter of animals and worked the garden. In the early 40's she found employment at Pratt and Whitney in Hartford, Ct. With both parents of French descent, May fondly recalled driving them to Quebec to visit their relatives. Her mother's sister, Louise, was the hairdresser at the Hotel Frontenac in Quebec City for many years.
In 1944 May attended a dance in Winchester, N.H. and met her future husband, Lloyd Szulborski. They married at St. Anne's Church on June 16, 1945 and were together for 65 years until Lloyd passed in 2010. They became the proud parents of two sons, Lloyd and Gregory. In 1951 they purchased a home in Bernardston where they lived until Lloyd passed.
For the first several years of marriage May was a stay at home mom , but as soon as the boys were in school she returned to the workforce at the A.H. Rist Insurance Co. in Turners Falls. The owners, Marguerite Rist and Chester Sokolosky were very fond of May as were all the customers. She retired in 1978 having made hundreds of friends. In her spare time she was the bookkeeper For Pioneer Valley Music, a vending machine company owned by her husband's brother-in- law, Walter Grazick.
After retirement May and Lloyd purchased a '67 Pontiac Catalina and a large camper trailer. They traveled throughout The United States and Canada and thoroughly enjoyed their time on the road. In 1982 their first grandchild, Katherine was born and May and Lloyd gave up their time on the road. They parked their camper at a campground in Plainfield where they spent their summers enjoying friends and hosting their grand daughter and her brother, Matthew, on overnights.
Two of May's passions were reading and walking. Never one to be captured by the tube she was a voracious reader. After a hip replacement in the 70's May put away her bicycle and began walking on pretty much a daily basis. For the next twenty years May was a familiar sight to neighbors and motorists as she walked four mile loop. May always said, "Use it or lose it."
May was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, her sister Viola and brother William.
For all the people who knew May not a one would ever be able to recall her having a harsh word to say about anyone. She loved people and they loved her. Her Husband and her sons were very fortunate to have had her in their lives. The world won't be quite the same without Maysie.
