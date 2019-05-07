Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meaghan Elizabeth Burns. View Sign Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Meaghan Elizabeth Burns, age 23, in Portsmouth Virginia on May 4, 2019. Meaghan was the innocent victim of senseless gun violence while trying to help a friend. Meggy was a free spirit, a fierce and loyal friend and loving daughter and sister. She will be missed by many and loved forever.



Meaghan was born August 25, 1995 in Springfield,Ma. She moved with her family to South Deerfield in 2004 and attended Deerfield Elementary and was a graduate of Frontier Regional High School.



Meaghan enlisted in the US Navy in 2015, serving as a Hospital Corpsman in Naples, Italy and most recently at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center in Virginia. She was a proud sailor and was planning to further her career in healthcare at the end of her enlistment.



Meaghan is survived by her parents Carolyn and Matthew as well as younger sister Kyleigh Rose of South Deerfield. Her treasured Aunt Cyndy Smith and Grammie Ellie in Cazenovia,NY. Aunt Liz,Uncle Ken and her cousins in NY state. The extended Burns family mourns in Connecticut, loving aunts,uncles and cousins. She leaves many friends from this area and her Navy family.



Meggy loved the hills and rivers of Western Mass but she got some sand stuck in her toes when she was a baby on Nantucket Island and was a beach girl at heart. She loved Cape Cod, Southern California , all things Boston and her years traveling around Italy and all of Europe.



Meaghan will be profoundly missed by her family who were so fortunate to have known the love of this beautiful, witty, warm and caring young lady. You will be forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.



The family greatly appreciates the outpouring of support from family and friends. There will be no formal calling hours. A celebration of Meggy's life will be held later this spring.



"She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She carried the weight of the universe on her shoulders and turned it to angel wings"



Expressions of sympathy are available at:





