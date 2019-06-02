Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melchior Kulesa. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Send Flowers Obituary

Melchior (Mel) Kulesa, Jr. age 94 passed away on May 28, 2019 at the Chateau Retirement Home in Bothell, WA. Born August 9,1924 he was the youngest son of the late Melchior Sr. and Weronika Kulesza. He survived brothers Edmund and Henry, and sister Helen. He is survived by his sons Larry (Barbara) and Tim. Three granddaughters; Kathryn, Martine, and Lauren and one great grandson. Also survived by a niece and several nephews, among them his favorite nephew, Richard.



He was born and grew up in Hatfield, MA. He attended local schools and graduated from Smith Academy in 1942. Following high school, he traveled to Seattle, WA to live with his brother Edmund and start his first job non-farm job at the Boeing Company. In August 1944 he joined the Merchant Marines. After basic training he was transferred to Boston where he trained to be a radio operator, and then sailed to the South Pacific which he found to be very interesting. After the war he returned to Boeing and worked there for 20 years. His first job was as a Mechanic assembling B-52 bomber wings. After three years he gained the attention of Industrial Engineering and was promoted to Methods Analyst. As time passed, more challenging work led him to the position of Senior Supervisor. He also loved to work with wood. After retirement, he worked for several residential contractors and cabinet makers and sold real estate.



He enjoyed salmon fishing, camping and skiing in beautiful Washington state. Watching football on TV was his favorite sport, especially the Patriots and Seahawks. He also enjoyed Classical music, Polka, and Swing from the 1920's to the 1940's.



His father Melchior, Sr. was one of seven founders of St. Valentine's Polish National Catholic Church in Northampton, MA in 1930. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Valentine's Polish National Church on King St. in Northampton at 10 am, Friday June 7th. Mel will be buried with his parents at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hatfield. Czelusniak Funeral Home is n Charge.





