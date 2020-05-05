Melonie Rose LaPan, 48 of West Springfield died April 26, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Greenfield, August 22, 1972 the daughter of Frances J. Baker. She was raised in Gill and attended Turners Falls High School.



Melonie loved to swim and go camping, she was an avid skater and loved her animals, she loved to fish and loved the outdoors. She was a homemaker and spent many hours baking and cooking for her family and friends. She also wrote a cookbook. She enjoyed gardening and her younger years were spent with her beloved Aunt Rose and her Uncle Jim and family.



Melonie made everyone smile when she walked into a room. She was a great and giving soul.



Melonie leaves her partner of 25 years, Mark Melikian of West Springfield, daughters Madison of West Springfield and Karen of Belchertown, sons Nick and Ben, both of Turners Falls. She also leaves her mother, Frances Baker of Tampa, FLA, a sister Michelle LaPan of Palm Bay, FLA, a brother Matthew Edwards of Millers Falls, 1 grandson and several nieces and nephews from Mass and Florida.



She was predeceased by her father Philip E. LaPan and her aunt Rose M. Berry.



There will be no services at this time because of the ongoing situation, she was buried in Springfield, MA.



