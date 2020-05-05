Melonie Rose LaPan
Melonie Rose LaPan, 48 of West Springfield died April 26, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. She was born in Greenfield, August 22, 1972 the daughter of Frances J. Baker. She was raised in Gill and attended Turners Falls High School.

Melonie loved to swim and go camping, she was an avid skater and loved her animals, she loved to fish and loved the outdoors. She was a homemaker and spent many hours baking and cooking for her family and friends. She also wrote a cookbook. She enjoyed gardening and her younger years were spent with her beloved Aunt Rose and her Uncle Jim and family.

Melonie made everyone smile when she walked into a room. She was a great and giving soul.

Melonie leaves her partner of 25 years, Mark Melikian of West Springfield, daughters Madison of West Springfield and Karen of Belchertown, sons Nick and Ben, both of Turners Falls. She also leaves her mother, Frances Baker of Tampa, FLA, a sister Michelle LaPan of Palm Bay, FLA, a brother Matthew Edwards of Millers Falls, 1 grandson and several nieces and nephews from Mass and Florida.

She was predeceased by her father Philip E. LaPan and her aunt Rose M. Berry.

There will be no services at this time because of the ongoing situation, she was buried in Springfield, MA.

Published in Recorder on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sampson Chapel Of The Acres
21 Tinkham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
(413) 782-5226
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 4, 2020
She had a very big heart
Justin pirog
Friend
May 1, 2020
I am so sorry to her family for her loss. I am absolutely shocked and heartbroken. Even though we hadn't been able to get together recently she was one of my true friends and I will miss her terribly.
Kendra Talbot
April 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss she was a great neighbor and friend she loved her children God Bless Your
Maryann Askins
April 29, 2020
Melonie was such a beautiful soul. She always looked out for others. She had a heart of gold. She was taken to soon.
My deepest sympathy to her family.
Amanda Capone
April 29, 2020
So sorry to hear about her passing she was very nice neighbor for many years her daughter and my grandson where childhood friends Rest In Peace
Maryann Askins
Friend
April 29, 2020
Thinking of you and your family at this times so sorry for your loss.
Ciara Gamache
Friend
