Service Information Newport - NEWPORT 37 LAKE RD Newport , VT 05855 (802)-334-2720 Funeral service 11:00 AM Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church Quarry Road Derby , VT

Merrill John LaClaire, 79, of Derby, Vermont passed from this life into eternal life on April 26, 2019 in Newport. He was born on November 8, 1939 in Bernardston, MA to Clifford and Clarissa (Truesdell) LaClaire. He graduated from New Salem Academy in Massachusetts.



On May 16, 1959 he married Carol Williams who survives him.



Merrill worked 30 plus years as an artificial inseminator and manager for Genex and also owned a dairy farm in Holland. More recently he drove for Green Mountain Electric and couple of years for Bond Auto.



He was a member of the Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church, and an active member of Gideon's International. He was also a member of S.O.W.E.R.S. organization, and Cars of Yesteryear. He enjoyed collecting antique cars, trucks, and tractors. He loved being in the woods, cutting wood, and wood working at his workshop. Most important to him was serving the Lord and loving his family.



He is survived by his wife Carol LaClaire of Derby, Vermont by his daughters Becky Ricker and her husband Steve of Morgan, VT, and Crystal Toegel and her husband Steve of Keene, NH, by his daughter-in-law Megan LaClaire of NY, by his grandchildren: Erin Simpson and her husband David, Luke Ricker and his wife Jenny, Kara Witt and her husband Orrin, Isaac Ricker and his wife Lydia, Danielle McBreairty and her husband Andre, Stephanie Francis and her husband Brad, Anna Weigle and her husband David, Jeremy Nicholas LaClaire, and Elizabeth LaClaire. He is also survived by his great grandchildren: Abigail, Jonathan, and Caleb Simpson, Carlee, Riley, and Chelsea Witt, Samuel Francis, Aiden and Tori McBreairty. He is survived by the following siblings: Joyce Carey and her husband Wayne of Little River, SC, Marcia Simms of Orange, MA, Leighton LaClaire of N. Leverett, MA, and Sara Robinson and her husband Donald of N. Leverett, MA, and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his son Jeremy LaClaire and by his twin great granddaughters Addie and Tallie.



Funeral services will be held at the Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church, Quarry Road, Derby on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with the Rev. Glenn Saaman officiating. A private interment will follow in Derby Center Cemetery.



Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251. On-line condolences at

