Merry Anne Lombard, 76, passed away in Chandler, Arizona, on June 30, 2020. Merry was born and raised in Greenfield, Massachusetts; formerly of Granville Massachusetts. Her parents were Clifford and Lena (LaPointe) Walsh. Merry was the youngest of their five children; she had three sisters and a brother.



In 1963 she married Charles Lombard. They had two boys, Todd and Peter. Merry was a stay-at-home mom that dabbled in real estate until her sons completed high school. She started her career at the Travelers Companies and then moved to United Health Care where she retired as a Director after 25 years.



In her free time, Merry loved to travel with Charlie and her family. Her excitement of visiting new places began when Merry and Charlie started camping with Clifford and Lena and all her siblings, nieces and nephews around New England. Once the travel bug had set in, the local adventures turned into traveling throughout the US, Europe and many of the Caribbean islands. Some of her best memories were the vacations she spent time down in Saint Maarten with her mother and sister Shirley and her husband Donald.



When not traveling, Merry's passion was in the kitchen. She loved to cook elaborate meals for her family, finding unique recipes to spice up the menu. One of her hobbies was creating beautiful porcelain dolls with her mother. Here in Arizona, she found playing Mahjong and Canasta with her close friends was the best kind of entertainment with the girls just sharing stories and laughs.



Merry is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles, sons Todd and Peter and son-in-law Scott, and granddaughter Abbie. Merry has two sisters, Shirley LaShier and her husband Donald and Pat Ozdarski and her husband Paul,as well as numerous nieces and nephews back in Massachusetts. Her brother, Charles Walsh, and her sister, Judy Reipold, both predeceased Merry.



