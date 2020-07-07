Michael Anthony Marynok, Jr. passed on July 5, 2020 at his home in Easthampton. Born in Montague on June 16, 1940 he was the son of the late Michael and Helen (Sochoski) Marynok. Michael was raised in (Erving) Millers Falls, graduated from Greenfield High School. He went into the U.S. Army and served honorably. He married and had two children. He worked several jobs in maintenance and home improvement.



He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Linda Ducharme of Easthampton, a son Michael A. Marynok and his wife Julie of Orange a daughter Michelle Galvin and her husband John of Montague. He was a grandfather to; Carole, Sara, Megan, Amanda, Timothy, Courtney and Steven and a great grandfather to; Layla, Alba, Cullen and Kayden. He also left behind a close friend and cousin, Joann Winn.



Michael had a profound love for animals. He enjoyed being with his friends, going to Maine, the Big E, air planes and boats and a passionate love of the history of World War II.



His burial will be held in St. Brigid's Cemetery. The BOUCHER-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton was entrusted with his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Michael may be sent to Dakin Humane Society and the Parkinson Foundation or Hospice. All are welcome to attend his graveside service in St. Brigid's Cemetery on Everett St., Easthampton on Friday July 10, 2020 at 11 AM.



