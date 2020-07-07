1/
Michael A. Marynok Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Anthony Marynok, Jr. passed on July 5, 2020 at his home in Easthampton. Born in Montague on June 16, 1940 he was the son of the late Michael and Helen (Sochoski) Marynok. Michael was raised in (Erving) Millers Falls, graduated from Greenfield High School. He went into the U.S. Army and served honorably. He married and had two children. He worked several jobs in maintenance and home improvement.

He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Linda Ducharme of Easthampton, a son Michael A. Marynok and his wife Julie of Orange a daughter Michelle Galvin and her husband John of Montague. He was a grandfather to; Carole, Sara, Megan, Amanda, Timothy, Courtney and Steven and a great grandfather to; Layla, Alba, Cullen and Kayden. He also left behind a close friend and cousin, Joann Winn.

Michael had a profound love for animals. He enjoyed being with his friends, going to Maine, the Big E, air planes and boats and a passionate love of the history of World War II.

His burial will be held in St. Brigid's Cemetery. The BOUCHER-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 7 Pleasant St., Easthampton was entrusted with his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Michael may be sent to Dakin Humane Society and the Parkinson Foundation or Hospice. All are welcome to attend his graveside service in St. Brigid's Cemetery on Everett St., Easthampton on Friday July 10, 2020 at 11 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Brigid's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home
7 Pleasant Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
(413) 527-0015
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved