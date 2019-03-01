Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael C. Parzick. View Sign

Michael C. "Zippo" Parzick, 47, of Berlin, formerly of Millers Falls, Erving died at home in Berlin on January 20, 2019.



He was born January 1, 1972 at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA. the son of Chester and Jo-Anne (Klowan) Parzick.



Mike attended Eaglebrook School, Deerfield Academy and Bentley University in Waltham Ma.



Zippo was fun loving, hard worker and entrepreneur at heart. He created the first franchise of Auto Drive Away in the Seattle area and later was instrumental in developing a new night club in Bellingham Washington known as the Nightlight. His vast knowledge of beer and brewing ultimately brought him to Berlin where he was one of Stone Brewing's sales managers supporting several countries. He had a love of popular music and concerts, enjoyed cooking, reading and an occasional game of golf.



Mike is survived by his wife Stanzi (Harris) of Bellingham, WA, his father Chester Parzick of Hampton, NH and preceded by his mother Jo-Anne on May 10, 2006.



A Memorial Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh St. Turners Falls. Burial will follow in the family lot at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Turners Falls. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square Turners Falls.



Memorial contributions may be sent to The



