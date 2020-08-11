Michael David Swanson, 54 of 34 Shore Drive, Athol, MA and formerly of Greenfield, MA, died at BayState Medical Center on August 5th, 2020 after battling cancer. Michael was predeceased by his Mother, "Tillie", his Father, George, his Step-Father, Myron, his Brother, Steve, and his Sister, Joann. He leaves behind his brothers, Gary Swanson and Allen Warner, step-brothers Mark and Myron Warner, many other family members, and many friends.
Services will be scheduled for this fall at Green River Cemetery. Wrisley Funeral Home is assisting.
Michael's life was bettered by many in his community and his family thanks them all dearly.
Very special thanks to BayState Medical Center Oncology Unit(s) for their devotion to Michael's needs.
Please make donations on his behalf to the American Cancer Society
.