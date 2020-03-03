Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Grayson Norris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Grayson Norris passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in a tragic accident while in the Bahamas. He was born on June 19, 1949 in Bourne, MA, the son of the late David and Marion (Orall) Norris. He resided in Bernardston, MA with his loving husband of 40 years, Glenn Lahtinen.



Michael attended public schools in Massachusetts and graduated from the University of Massachusetts '71 BA, '88 M.Ed. He worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at the Dept. of Public Welfare and the Dept. of Revenue and retired in 2007. He continued to work as a mediator in Vermont and at Pioneer Valley Regional School. He also volunteered at Baystate Franklin Medical Center.



Michael was a member of the Pioneer Valley Symphony Chorus for many years. He was also artistic and made beach rope driftwood crafts and signs. Michael was happiest on the trail hiking, in the canoe paddling or in the water swimming.



In addition to leaving Glenn behind, he also leaves his devoted daughter, Sarah Michele Norris and her wife Dawn Norris, as well as grandsons Grayson Edward Norris and Jay Norris all of Waynesboro, VA. Michael was a devoted husband, father, grandfather (forever DatDat), brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Survivors include brother David Norris and Kim Frye, brother Robert Norris and Patty Norris, and brother-in-law George Lahtinen and LaNora Lahtinen. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews Benjamin, Carolyn, Jessica, April and Jacob Norris as well as their precious children. He was beloved by all including sister-in-law Sue Norris, Aunt Polly Norris, cousins Jennifer Schmitt and Jeff Anderson, special friends Heather Frost and Jeff and Bronson Finnell, Robin Joslin and Kathy Koch, Sharon Bunn and Cynthia Gilman, Bahamian winter friends Louanne and Rick Judge, Jim and Susie Hitchcock, Carlotta Willis, Linda Lowdermilk, and many friends from near and far.



Michael never met a stranger and he made everyone feel special. He would love for each and every one of us to spread kindness. He will be missed beyond measure.



Funeral will be at Sts. James and Andrew Church, 8 Church St., Greenfield Ma on Saturday, March 14 at 11am.

