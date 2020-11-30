Michael H. Slocum, 48, of Winchester, NH, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Michael was born on March 13th, 1972 in Montague, MA to Donald Slocum of Bernardston, MA and Susan Wise of Warwick, MA.Mike grew up in Bernardston. He attended local schools and was a graduate of Franklin County Technical School, class of 1991. Mike loved his family and friends and was always there to lend a helping hand. Throughout the years, Mike enjoyed many adventures such as nights at Monadnock Speedway, vacationing in the sun, hanging out with friends, and fishing on the ocean. Every one of Mike's life stories and experiences was unique. He worked at various businesses over the years. His most recent job was an Equipment Operator for All State Asphalt. Prior to that Mike worked as a Railroad Engineer at Pan Am Railways for 15 years.
Mike is survived by his mother Susan and her partner Jim Rizun of Warwick, his father Donald of Bernardston, a sister Maria and her life partner Andy Kennedy of Spofford, NH, a brother Roger and his wife Jennifer of Bernardston, a son Ashton Barnes- Slocum of Hadley and his girlfriend Wendi Carey of Winchester. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins and forever friends.Mike was forever making people smile and laugh. He was known for his sense of humor, wise comments and having a good time. Due to Covid, services will be private and at the discretion of the Slocum family. A celebration of Mike's life will be at a later date. Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. Is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com
