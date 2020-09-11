Michael J. Taylor, 57, of Greenfield, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield surrounded by his family, after a lengthy struggle with recurring pneumonia and lung failure. He was born in Greenfield on August 7, 1963, the son of Wilbert and Virginia (Hatley) Taylor.
Michael grew up in Turners Falls and never strayed far from the beauty of Western Mass. He was a machine operator for various companies throughout the years.
Michael enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, playing the guitar and listening to the Beatles, admiring John Lennon. He will be remembered for how he always loved Christmas and the joy of gift giving seen in his children's eyes. Michael appreciated reading a good mystery and found comfort in his feline friends. He was an avid sports fan who loved watching the New England Patriots, Nascar, Celtics and the Red Sox.
Michael is survived by his two children whom he took great pleasure in watching grow into wonderful young adults; Amanda Jean Taylor of Ashburn, VA and Devon Vaughn Taylor of Shelburne Falls; four siblings, Wanda Moore and her husband Dennis of Montague, Marvin Taylor and his partner Susan Musante of Heath, Linda Fagan and her husband Robert of Epping, NH and Bruce Taylor and his wife Angela of Greenfield; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Wilbert and Virginia Taylor.
A Celebration of Life will be private. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Michael's name be made to one of the following: To honor that he was a cancer survivor, The American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701-9376; or to the Franklin Recovery Center at, Donations, BHN Fiscal Department, 417 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA 01104 where Michael found friendship and compassion from the wonderful staff.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
.