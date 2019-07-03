Michael Paul Dion, 64, of Millers Falls, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Mike was born in Montague, June 16, 1955 the son of Rolland and Helen (Lepporoli) Dion.



Michael attended Montague public schools. He served in the U.S. Army for three years and was stationed in Germany. He loved cross country skiing, and also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends.



He was a self-employed painter for many years.



Michael is survived by his wife Jane (Stebbins) Dion, his mother, Helen, of Turners Falls, a son Michael, his partner Heather Chaffee Craver of Millers Falls, a daughter Sarah, her husband Dan Drier, of Tennessee, grandchildren, Lucas, Cody, Bryce, step grandchildren, Felicia, Ricky and Andy. Michael also leaves his brothers, Gary and his wife Nancy of Montague Center, David and his wife Patty of Turners Falls, his sister Donna Wallace, and her husband Mark of Greenfield. He also leaves an aunt and several nieces and nephews and good friends. He was predeceased by his father Rolland.



A celebration of Michael's life will be at the convenience of the family.



Michael's family would like to thank Caroline McDade, his caregiver, and Hospice of Franklin County for the exceptional care while he was battling cancer.

