Service Information

Wrisley Funeral Home
90 Sugarloaf Street
South Deerfield , MA 01373
(413)-665-4046

Calling hours
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wrisley Funeral Home
90 Sugarloaf Street
South Deerfield , MA 01373

Memorial service
11:00 AM
Wrisley Funeral Home
90 Sugarloaf Street
South Deerfield , MA 01373

Obituary

Michael Robert Gochinski, 43, of Sunderland, MA passed away on December 8, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born on July 7, 1976 to Stanley and Kathleen (Boivin) Gochinski in Greenfield, MA.



Michael grew up in Deerfield and attended Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls. He was self-employed as the owner/operator of several varied business endeavors over his lifetime, but his favorite pursuit was operating large commercial vehicles and equipment.



He was a diehard Patriots fan, rarely missing an opportunity to see them play. He enjoyed NASCAR, motorcycles, singing and he loved to cook. He loved his dog Callie, a constant loyal companion. Although he had no children of his own, he was very fond of his sibling's children and was extremely proud of being an uncle to two nephews and two nieces, all of whom he had an abundant and unending love of. While a man of modest means, he had a big heart and was very generous and kind, always willing to lend a hand or sympathetic ear. All of us will miss him very much, but are glad he is with God and all the peace and comfort that brings.



He is survived by his father, Stanley Gochinski, his partner Cecilia Hoynoski and his mother Kathleen Hoak and her husband Douglas, brother Steven Gochinski and his wife Nicole, sister Angela Burnett and her longtime life partner John Gale, nephews Gabriel and CJ and nieces Courtney and Ashley. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Cathrine Gochinski.



A memorial service will be held at the Wrisley Funeral Home, 90 Sugarloaf St., South Deerfield, MA at 11am on December 16, 2019 with a calling hour at 10am until the time of the service.



Published in Recorder on Dec. 11, 2019

