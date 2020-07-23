Michael R. Lahoski, 35, of Brattleboro Rd. lost his fight to live a clean and healthy life on 7-15-20. He was born in Greenfield May 3, 1985 the son of Brian and Susan (Wysk) Lahoski, and attended Greenfield schools.
"Hoss" was a hard worker. He managed Dunkin Donuts shops before finding his love of cooking for others. He worked at various area restaurants including Applebee's, 99, Magpie, and his favorite place Stone Soup Cafe. He made many lasting friendships with his coworkers wherever he was, but said that he always felt respected, valued, and supported at Stone Soup. While in the kitchen he would often be singing, usually very loud and off key, and always laughing about it. He worked occasionally for area painters and landscapers also.
Mike enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, or gardening, and could often be seen walking or hiking. He was a talented poet and beat boxer, sometimes mixing the two with Spoken Word.
He leaves his parents, Brian and Susan Lahoski of Bernardston, his sisters Jennifer Golych (Jon) of CT and Kami Lahoski of MA. He was a devoted and loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews, especially Hayden, Skyler, Ryan, and Mandie while he helped to raise them during his sister's illness. Mike was predeceased by his sister Elissa in 2017.
A Celebration of Life will held at a later time and date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stone Soup Cafe, P. O. Box 542, Greenfield, MA 01301.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com